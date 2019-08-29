Jackson Square Partners Stake In Dollar Tree Com Stk (DLTR) Was Has Boosted; As Chubb (CB) Market Value Rose, Penobscot Investment Management Company Trimmed Stake by $335,720

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Chubb (CB) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 2,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% . The institutional investor held 17,639 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 20,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Chubb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $157.99. About 643,068 shares traded. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has risen 9.29% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CB News: 24/04/2018 – CHUBB 1Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME $877M; 13/03/2018 – Grab forms venture with Japan’s Credit Saison for lending services; 15/05/2018 – Chubb Adds Dental Malpractice Insurance, Underwritten by The Doctors Company, to Its Small Commercial Marketplace® Platform; 29/03/2018 – Bunker Partners with Chubb to Accelerate New Insurance Product Development for the Future of Work; 06/03/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Chubb’s EUR1.8 Billion Senior Notes ‘A’; 03/04/2018 – CHUBB 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATES $305M AFTER TAX; 12/04/2018 – Inquisitr: NFL Rumors: Bradley Chubb To Green Bay Packers Possible, Reports `CBS Sports’; 17/05/2018 – CHUBB BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 73C/SHR FROM 71C, EST. 74C; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Chubb’s ‘AA’ IFS Ratings; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – New Insurance Solutions From Chubb Help Small Life Sciences Businesses Protect Their Firms From Property and Liability Exposures

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com Stk (DLTR) by 55.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 2.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 6.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $693.25 million, up from 4.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $97.51. About 4.35 million shares traded or 105.38% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.14% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 946,363 shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd owns 34,260 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fiduciary Trust Communications holds 0.08% or 27,621 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company, a Japan-based fund reported 16,339 shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation invested in 8,930 shares. Moreover, Financial Architects has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 65 shares. 56,706 were reported by Strategic Fincl Inc. Indiana-based Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 1.23% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 25,987 shares. Eagle Asset Management reported 878,724 shares stake. Montag A & Assoc owns 32,700 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Hilton Mngmt Lc accumulated 20 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 26,451 shares.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $18.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New Com Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:TREE) by 86,250 shares to 369,741 shares, valued at $129.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp Com New (NYSE:SCHW) by 680,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.83M shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc Com (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.04, from 0.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold CB shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 264,476 shares or 3.26% more from 256,126 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 336 shares. 7,002 are owned by Fruth Inv. Benedict Finance reported 18,003 shares stake. Cibc Mkts Corporation owns 71,999 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Connors Investor Serv Inc holds 1.51% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) or 79,297 shares. Rowland And Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Baldwin Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) for 3,900 shares. Moreover, Hudson Valley Invest Adv has 0.37% invested in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) for 10,947 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Capital Inc has 0.29% invested in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB). Research & holds 300 shares. Penobscot Investment invested in 17,639 shares.