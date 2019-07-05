Jackson Square Partners Raised Its J2 Global Com (JCOM) Holding; Amerco (UHAL) Shareholder Indaba Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position by $1.88 Million as Shares Rose

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc Com (JCOM) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 135,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.51 million, up from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $89.16. About 68,738 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 5,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,718 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.16 million, down from 72,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $377.36. About 13,796 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 15.18% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 30/03/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 04/04/2018 – U-Haul Extending 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Decatur Storm Victims; 23/03/2018 – U-Haul Announces Plans for Sprawling Eagles Landing Warehouse; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 17/05/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Shawnee; 17/05/2018 – Warehouse Makeover: 800 New U-Haul Self-Storage Rooms Coming to North Randall; 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO DECLARES 50C/SHRS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 0.04% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 175,039 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 63,400 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Congress Asset Ma holds 0.06% or 52,327 shares in its portfolio. Staley Cap Advisers Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) or 19,500 shares. Moreover, Zebra Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.84% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,346 shares. Blackrock accumulated 5.57M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company accumulated 36 shares. South Dakota Council holds 0.02% or 8,950 shares in its portfolio. Pzena Ltd Llc stated it has 6,023 shares. 18 are owned by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. Hsbc Public accumulated 16,014 shares. 5,322 were accumulated by Regions Fincl. Bb&T reported 25,947 shares.

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IBM Watson Studio’s Latest AutoAI Tool to Automate Processes – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sabre Partners Cheetah, Boosts Airline Solutions Segment – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NCR Acquires D3 Technology to Penetrate New Market Segments – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is j2 Global (JCOM) Down 5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On J2 Global Inc (JCOM) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 76,293 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $64.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cars Com Inc Com by 920,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 10%? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Canada Goose, Patterson-UTI Energy, Amerco, Hubbell, Coherent, and QUANTENNA COMMS â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About News Corp (NWS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AMERCO Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year End 2019 Financial Results Release and Investor Webcast – PRNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ryder System, Inc. (R) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 363,941 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $14.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exantas Cap Corp by 386,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 949,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Renaissance Limited Liability stated it has 12,766 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech, a California-based fund reported 580 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0% stake. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & has invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Pnc Fin Gru Inc reported 1,354 shares. 766 were reported by Two Sigma Securities Limited Co. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Comm reported 610 shares. 20,610 are held by First Manhattan. Cwm Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Blackrock Inc holds 522,941 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tobam reported 0.07% stake.