Jackson Square Partners Raised Bio (TECH) Stake By $6.60 Million; Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Shorts Lowered By 4.82%

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) had a decrease of 4.82% in short interest. BECN’s SI was 6.66 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.82% from 7.00 million shares previously. With 627,900 avg volume, 11 days are for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN)’s short sellers to cover BECN’s short positions. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $33.61. About 639,713 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Bio (TECH) stake by 3.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc acquired 33,357 shares as Bio (TECH)’s stock rose 3.97%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 882,634 shares with $175.25M value, up from 849,277 last quarter. Bio now has $7.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.44% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $188.04. About 226,612 shares traded or 45.55% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development

Among 6 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply has $45 highest and $31 lowest target. $38.79’s average target is 15.41% above currents $33.61 stock price. Beacon Roofing Supply had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Robert W. Baird maintained Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Neutral” rating. SunTrust maintained Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36.5 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of BECN in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company has market cap of $2.31 billion. The companyÂ’s residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s non-residential roofing products comprise single-ply roofing, asphalt, metal, modified bitumen, and build-up roofing products; cements and coatings; flat stock and tapered insulations; commercial fasteners; metal edges and flashings; smoke/roof hatches; roofing tools; sheet metal products, including copper, aluminum, and steel; and PVC, thermoplastic olefin, and ethylene propylene diene monomer membrane products.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $158.48 million activity. Another trade for 5.61M shares valued at $186.88M was bought by CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd.. FROST RICHARD W also bought $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $95,530 activity. BAUMGARTNER ROBERT V had bought 500 shares worth $95,530 on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings.