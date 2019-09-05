Jackson Square Partners Position in Yelp Cl A (YELP) Boosted by $5.21 Million as Stock Value Declined; American Trust Investment Advisors Boosted Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding by $314,226; Market Value Declined

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Yelp Inc Cl A (YELP) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 153,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The institutional investor held 2.29 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.00 million, up from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.84. About 834,927 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Rev $943M-$967M; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Rev $223M; 23/05/2018 – Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $179 MLN TO $188 MILLION; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 15/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Yelp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Yelp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days; 16/05/2018 – Yelp told reviewers that it would be cleaning up Schlossberg’s page after a deluge of posts from people responding to the news; 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 4.83 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,370 shares to 1,440 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,339 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal – Houston Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum: Cheap Enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. On Friday, August 16 Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Shares for $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory accumulated 0.35% or 3.13M shares. 6,910 were accumulated by First Natl. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0.13% or 1.08 million shares. Btc Cap Mgmt invested 0.24% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc has 37,700 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Arrow Finance accumulated 0.32% or 21,024 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 36,944 shares. Td Asset Management has invested 0.24% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.18% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 1.92M are held by Coho Ptnrs Ltd. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.17% or 1.22 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 306,835 shares. Corecommodity Management Limited Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,592 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 105,569 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset invested 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Regions invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Edge Wealth Management invested in 2,600 shares. Schaller Invest Group owns 3.19% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 125,000 shares. Echo Street Mngmt Lc invested 0.3% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Moreover, Cwm Ltd has 0.05% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Creative Planning has 0% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 8,468 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 373,940 shares. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability holds 152,947 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 143,864 shares. New York-based Cipher Cap LP has invested 0.18% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Waddell & Reed Financial Inc owns 384,767 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co reported 139 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 30,705 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 173,872 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.