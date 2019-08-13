Jackson Square Partners Position in Dunkin Brands Group Com (DNKN) Has Boosted by $9.61 Million; Teton Advisors Raised Its Park Ohio Hldgs Com (PKOH) Position by $438,400

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com (DNKN) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 128,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.97 million, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $79.88. About 687,387 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 14/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Integrates On-the-Go Mobile Ordering With the Google Assistant; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 07/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Raises a Glass to Summer with its First-Ever Wine and Ice Cream Pairings; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN); 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp Com (PKOH) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 13,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.42% . The institutional investor held 209,431 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 195,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.26M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 62,221 shares traded or 124.87% up from the average. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has declined 14.88% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PKOH News: 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.55-Adj EPS $3.75; 27/04/2018 – ParkOhio Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Park-Ohio Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKOH); 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 05/03/2018 ParkOhio Achieves Revenue and Earnings Expectations in 2017; 08/05/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP – MAINTAINING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE AT $3.55 – $3.75 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 4Q EPS 46c; 05/03/2018 – PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.55 TO $3.75; 11/05/2018 – PARKOHIO BOARD NAMES EDWARD F. CRAWFORD PRESIDENT; 05/03/2018 – RPT-PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP – EXPECT 2018 REVENUES TO INCREASE 8 PCT TO 10 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $734,704 activity.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc Com New (NASDAQ:NEO) by 28,376 shares to 114,780 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angiodynamics Inc Com (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 20,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,000 shares, and cut its stake in Opko Health Inc Com (NYSE:OPK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold PKOH shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 0.39% less from 6.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 47,700 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) or 114,555 shares. Denali Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma owns 40,973 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 10,400 shares. Sun Life reported 5,326 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). 28,822 are held by Martingale Asset Mgmt L P. Kennedy stated it has 49,330 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 33 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) for 110,917 shares. Euclidean Technology Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 1.68% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 15,745 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assoc Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH).

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,011 shares to 54,528 shares, valued at $20.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CME) by 9,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 5,315 shares or 0% of the stock. Fort Lp stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). The Illinois-based North Star Mgmt has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reported 0.03% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 146,806 are owned by Td Asset. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 115,053 shares. Howe Rusling invested 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 6,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 3,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Eck Corporation invested in 118 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon-based Auxier Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 3,750 are owned by Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc. Research And Mngmt Communications reported 1,200 shares.