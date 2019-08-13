Jackson Square Partners Position in Amag Pharmaceuticals Com Stk (AMAG) Has Trimmed by $34.44 Million as Stock Declined; Dollar General (DG) Shares Rose While Nomura Holdings Increased Its Position

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (AMAG) by 96.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 2.87M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.73% . The institutional investor held 90,153 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 2.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.72M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 716,500 shares traded. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has declined 61.13% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAG News: 04/05/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – AMAG RENEWS MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH BOEING; 07/05/2018 – Amag Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – CO, SANDOZ ENTERED STIPULATION OF DISMISSAL, PURSUANT TO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, THAT DISMISSES, RESOLVES PATENT LITIGATION; 26/03/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Submits a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Bremelanotide for the treatmen; 14/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – AMAG Pharma engages Perella Weinberg to explore sale of Cord Blood Registry unit – sources [21:58 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 23/03/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals: If Sandoz Receives FDA Approval By a Certain Date, Sandoz May Launch its Generic Version of Feraheme on July 15, 2021; 23/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT DISMISSES & RESOLVES PATENT LITIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FERAHEME, 30 MG/ML, 17 ML SINGLE DOSE VIALS FOR INTRAVENOUS USE; 21/04/2018 – DJ AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAG)

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 759.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 31,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 35,741 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 4,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137. About 268,531 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold AMAG shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 39.97 million shares or 7.96% less from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 1.10M shares stake. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp invested in 31,778 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management holds 1,723 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 371,100 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0% or 66,167 shares. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 47,135 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). 214 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Na. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) for 52,549 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 46,319 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0% stake. 27,230 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. D E Shaw And owns 1.04M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $9.70 million activity. ARMISTICE CAPITAL – LLC bought 498,016 shares worth $4.42 million. Camber Capital Management LP had bought 385,000 shares worth $3.03 million on Wednesday, August 7.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monotaro Co.Ltd Npv by 209,971 shares to 2.73M shares, valued at $60.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 33,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 882,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Stitch Fix Inc Cl A Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 0.1% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Stephens Inc Ar has 56,699 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 53,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bokf Na accumulated 42,696 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communications has invested 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 65,386 are owned by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va. 4,261 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated. Aurora Invest Counsel reported 1.14% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). First Retail Bank Of Omaha holds 0.61% or 75,287 shares. 5,000 were accumulated by Syntal Prtnrs Ltd Co. Shell Asset Management Communication owns 44,848 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,922 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 0.61% stake.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (Call) (NYSE:EQT) by 277,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Senior Loan Etf (Put) by 3.99 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 778,100 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Put) (NYSE:GE).

