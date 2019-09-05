Jackson Square Partners Maintains Position in Autodesk Com (ADSK); F&V Capital Management Has Cut Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $446,125 as Market Value Rose

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 5,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 81,223 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76 million, down from 86,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $86.01. About 4.99 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 16/04/2018 – #3 #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 30/03/2018 – Merck’s Zepatier Sales Fall; Hepatitis C Market Unchanged; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Expects Moderate Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 23/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO. GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SM; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc Com (ADSK) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 7,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 3.17M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $493.51M, up from 3.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $148.6. About 1.49M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww reported 0% stake. Numerixs Inv Techs holds 2,580 shares. Central Natl Bank & Company holds 0.09% or 2,653 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 710 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 22,973 shares. Brown Capital Lc invested in 0.01% or 8,258 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Andra Ap has invested 0.16% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Partnervest Advisory Service Lc reported 113 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il has invested 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 6,109 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 119,048 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Tudor Et Al has 71,709 shares. Stone Run Ltd Llc has 49,600 shares.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 76,293 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $64.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 208,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc Com (NASDAQ:ABMD).

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07M and $175.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 118,555 shares to 246,050 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 17.20 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

