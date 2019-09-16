Jackson Square Partners Lowered Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Position by $24.04 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Kwmg Lifted Cardinal Health (CAH) Position by $309,260; Market Value Declined

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 98,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $492.68 million, down from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $234.56. About 2.12 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 6,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 94,920 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, up from 88,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.72. About 1.23 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Viking Fund Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh holds 0.01% or 26,925 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 9,740 shares. Grimes & accumulated 33,369 shares. Mackenzie Finance owns 0.01% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 113,193 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company Il owns 5,583 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 458,405 are held by Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Ent Finance Services holds 298 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh invested in 17,988 shares. 5,492 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 16,027 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd has invested 0.03% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 22,125 are owned by Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 135,867 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $19.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 264,782 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $168.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc Com Npv Cl A by 483,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Healthequity Inc Com (NASDAQ:HQY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Cap Lc owns 18,491 shares. Smithbridge Asset De holds 14,766 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Iberiabank reported 3,814 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cap Invsts has 2.63% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 18,886 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt stated it has 89,023 shares. Ima Wealth invested 0.75% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Virginia-based Sands Cap has invested 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wms Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Provident Mgmt has 2,379 shares. 246,780 are held by Susquehanna Gp Llp. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability holds 14.29 million shares or 3.02% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership invested in 202,268 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Blue Capital Inc holds 1.62% or 12,917 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell Ltd, a Hawaii-based fund reported 146 shares.