Jackson Square Partners Lifted Its Stake in Varonis Sys Com (VRNS) by $7.05 Million as Shares Rose; Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Stock Rose While Chatham Capital Group Lifted Holding

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc Com (VRNS) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 119,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.68 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $68.31. About 121,425 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 113,679 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 14/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL TO BE READY TO OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT MONMOUTH PARK; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 824,759 shares. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Nj holds 0.15% or 351,406 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 56,881 were accumulated by Gp. Counselors holds 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 12,000 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 56,300 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 240,016 shares. Massachusetts-based Albert D Mason has invested 0.52% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Rhumbline Advisers holds 138,890 shares. Signaturefd accumulated 854 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 524,124 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) or 781,235 shares. First Allied Advisory invested in 21,093 shares. Qs Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 186,595 shares.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 201,187 shares to 13,153 shares, valued at $705,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 4,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,514 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kiplinger’s Most Reliable Stocks For Retirees July Update – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) Misses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” published on May 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation Announces Public Offering Of Common Stock – PR Newswire” on October 03, 2018. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Monmouth Real Estate To Participate In Nareit’s REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference – PRNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common And Preferred Dividends – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $563,557 activity. HERSTIK NEAL bought 779 shares worth $10,002. $243,999 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC.. Miller Kevin S. bought 152 shares worth $1,999. $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by Rytter Katie.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.64 million activity.

