Jackson Square Partners Lifted Its Position in Wix.Com LTD Com Ils0.01 (WIX) by $85.85 Million as Valuation Rose; Stralem & Co Has Cut Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake by $1.02 Million as Stock Declined

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd Com Ils0.01 (WIX) by 78.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 715,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.88 million, up from 914,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com Ltd Com Ils0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $145.59. About 405,142 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 2,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,405 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, down from 19,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/05/2018 – The U.S. is the target of a similar WTO complaint brought by the EU over support for Airbus’s rival, Boeing, and the EU has said it expects to land a similar legal blow later this year; 18/05/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 carrying 104 people has crashed shortly after take-off from Havana’s main airport; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti; 22/03/2018 – BOEING IS NOT APPEALING CASE AGAINST BOMBARDIER AT U.S. TRADE COURT – SPOKESMAN; 09/05/2018 – U.S. TO CANCEL BOEING EXPORT LICENSE FOR $20B IN JET SALES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXTENDED 737 ACCOUNTING BLOCK BY 200 UNITS IN 1Q; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 6,680 shares to 89,041 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 5,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Hawaii-based Ckw Fincl Gru has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Contravisory invested in 148 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rothschild Communication Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.7% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 171,833 shares. 142,000 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. 3,383 are owned by Frontier Inv Management. Westwood Mgmt Il reported 11,200 shares. Zweig has invested 2.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Quantbot Techs LP invested in 0.53% or 14,543 shares. Zwj Counsel invested in 0.02% or 705 shares. Bath Savings reported 1,826 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Fin Architects invested in 1,368 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Panagora Asset owns 591,809 shares. Stralem & Inc accumulated 16,405 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.66 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc Com Usd0.01 by 158,997 shares to 5.97 million shares, valued at $858.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc Usd0.01 A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 91,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI).

