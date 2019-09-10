Jackson Square Partners Lifted Its Holding in New York Times Co Cl A Isin #Us6501111073 (NYT) as Share Price Rose; Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holding Raised by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co Cl A Isin #Us6501111073 (NYT) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 547,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 12.58M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413.20 million, up from 12.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co Cl A Isin #Us6501111073 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $30.27. About 493,760 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – New York Times Reports Growth Despite Digital Ad Downshift; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December, The New York Times’ @katekelly reports. Full story:; 15/03/2018 – Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, some of which are related to Russia, The New York Times reported; 09/05/2018 – Meet the New York Times’s Most Devoted Letter Writers; 26/04/2018 – New York Times Board Approves Increase in Caputo Compensation; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 17C, EST. 16C; 09/03/2018 – Save the Redwoods League & New York Times Bestselling Author T. A. Barron Launch “Reading the Redwoods” Contest for Elementary; 09/04/2018 – Adam Longo: Breaking right now, the New York Times is reporting the FBI just raided the offices of President Trump’s lawyer Mic; 14/03/2018 – Mike Pompeo faces one of the worst times in history to be secretary of State, a New York Times columnist told CNBC; 08/03/2018 – The New York Times Rolls Out Obituaries Project for International Women’s Day

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 8.19M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 257,353 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 3,900 shares. Diligent Investors Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 34,125 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc has 313,435 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 708,272 shares stake. Shikiar Asset Management invested in 2.06% or 90,970 shares. Mairs And Pwr Inc invested in 0.02% or 37,184 shares. Birinyi Assoc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Manufacturers Life Ins The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8.20 million shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 571,956 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Llc Pa invested in 4.02% or 877,365 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 0.37% or 65,416 shares in its portfolio. Argyle Cap reported 1.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.5% or 82,984 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa holds 0.22% or 29,440 shares in its portfolio.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $506.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 33,827 shares to 395,608 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc Com (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 139,845 shares to 5,694 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc Com (NASDAQ:HAS) by 537,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Slate Path Cap LP has 10.09% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). New York-based Howe Rusling has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 46,027 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc invested in 125,122 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,600 shares. Oz Mngmt Lp reported 5.14M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 38,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 27,648 shares. Peoples Ser has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Renaissance Technology Ltd Company accumulated 2.18M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) invested in 0% or 29 shares. Susquehanna Llp reported 24,415 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 431,250 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors holds 0.13% or 11,165 shares in its portfolio.