Jackson Square Partners Lifted Its Holding in Constellation Brands Cl A Cl A (STZ) by $19.11 Million; Credit Capital Investments Has Decreased Holding in Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) by $1.33 Million

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 48.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 28,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 31,139 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $50.63. About 841,196 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A Cl A (STZ) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 97,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $462.90M, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $204.37. About 909,408 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13M for 45.21 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 32,055 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0.09% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 101,622 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Oppenheimer & Incorporated has 51,741 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) holds 0.01% or 2,283 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 1.69M shares. Capital World Invsts reported 0.06% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Miller Howard reported 46,952 shares. The Minnesota-based Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Farmers And Merchants Invs has 0% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Citigroup accumulated 484,229 shares. Mackenzie Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 13,298 shares. 175,000 are owned by Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) L P. Capstone Invest Advsrs Lc reported 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Putnam Invests Ltd has 0.04% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 381,917 shares.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00M and $77.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 45,000 shares to 175,637 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR).

