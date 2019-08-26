Jackson Square Partners Lifted Haemonetics Mass Com (HAE) Position; Shorts at INPLAY OIL COMMON SHARES (IPOOF) Lowered By 9.57%

INPLAY OIL CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) had a decrease of 9.57% in short interest. IPOOF’s SI was 20,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.57% from 23,000 shares previously. With 24,500 avg volume, 1 days are for INPLAY OIL CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)’s short sellers to cover IPOOF’s short positions. It closed at $0.4254 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Haemonetics Corp Mass Com (HAE) stake by 12.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc acquired 187,950 shares as Haemonetics Corp Mass Com (HAE)’s stock rose 36.81%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 1.66 million shares with $144.84M value, up from 1.47M last quarter. Haemonetics Corp Mass Com now has $6.74B valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $132.79. About 106,643 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Names Said Bolorforosh Chief Technology Officer; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Acrodose PLus and PL Systems by Haemonetics: Recall – Low pH Readings for Platelets Stored in CLX HP Bag; 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.22; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE); 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 – $175 MLN; 16/03/2018 Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 42C

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 208,765 shares to 1.13M valued at $350.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coupa Software Inc Com stake by 114,335 shares and now owns 1.33 million shares. Hasbro Inc Com (NASDAQ:HAS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm has 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc invested in 17,085 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cim Mangement reported 8,038 shares stake. Cwm Llc invested in 0% or 26 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,881 shares. 51,278 are held by Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Principal Fincl Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Paloma Prtn owns 9,530 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 76,862 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Federated Incorporated Pa stated it has 22,473 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 4,612 shares. Globeflex Cap LP owns 0.04% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 2,341 shares.

More notable recent Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Haemonetics EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Haemonetics (HAE) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Haemonetics 1st Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $15.90 million activity. On Monday, July 1 Simon – Christopher sold $609,924 worth of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) or 5,008 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Haemonetics has $15000 highest and $11000 lowest target. $141’s average target is 6.18% above currents $132.79 stock price. Haemonetics had 6 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. The stock of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, June 19. Raymond James maintained the shares of HAE in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Outperform” rating.

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in Canada. The company has market cap of $28.55 million. The firm acquires, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It currently has negative earnings.