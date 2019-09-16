Jackson Square Partners Increases Holding in Constellation Brands Cl A Cl A (STZ); As Nike (NKE) Share Value Rose, Holder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Decreased by $3.38 Million Its Position

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 88.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 40,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 5,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $445,000, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.1. About 2.44M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A Cl A (STZ) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 97,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $462.90 million, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $203.76. About 449,050 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $19.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CME) by 124,459 shares to 2.14 million shares, valued at $415.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc Cl A Cl A by 1.61M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gam Holdg Ag invested in 0.02% or 2,398 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 84 shares. World Asset Mngmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 38,530 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has 45,914 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Westfield Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 563,778 shares. United Amer (D B A Uas Asset Management) accumulated 3,265 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Qs Invsts Lc holds 14,188 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Roosevelt Invest Gru reported 1.6% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The New Jersey-based Highlander Ltd Liability has invested 0.41% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 1.34M were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Linscomb Williams has invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Us Bankshares De, Minnesota-based fund reported 39,269 shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Halved from One-Year Highs, Canopy Growth Stock Is Attractive Below $30 – Investorplace.com” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Constellation Brands to Book $54 Million Loss From Canopy Growth Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Most Cannabis-Infused Beverages Suck, Says One Famed Critic – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Big-Time Dividend Stocks With Marijuana Exposure – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nike Stock Is a Long-Term Buy That Calls for Short-Term Patience – Investorplace.com” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Activision, AT&T, Boeing, Ford, Nike, Square And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $145.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 3,000 shares to 41,500 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).