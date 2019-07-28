Jackson Square Partners Increased Equity Commonwealth Usd0.01( Bnf Int) (EQC) Holding; As Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Kames Capital Plc Has Trimmed Holding by $1.74 Million

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 7,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 386,519 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.11 million, down from 393,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $347.94. About 478,032 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth Usd0.01( Bnf Int) (EQC) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 210,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.69 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.09 million, up from 5.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth Usd0.01( Bnf Int) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 317,804 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 11.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc Com (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 139,845 shares to 5,694 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 327,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Adr Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Equity Commonwealth Declares Series D Preferred Dividend – Business Wire” on April 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The New York Times Company (NYT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Equity Commonwealth Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions – Business Wire” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Equity Commonwealth Announces Redemption of 5.875% Unsecured Notes Due 2020 – Business Wire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Commonwealth Cum Conv Pfd Shs Series D declares $0.40625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6,724 shares to 225,043 shares, valued at $31.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) by 8,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $5.79 million activity. Steinhardt John also sold $687,181 worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) on Tuesday, February 5. McVey Richard M also sold $4.42M worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares.

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why MarketAxess Holdings Stock Jumped 13.6% in February – Motley Fool” on March 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 High-Flying Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why MarketAxess (MKTX) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MarketAxess Developing Live Order Book for Institutional Fixed Income Market – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.