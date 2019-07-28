Jackson Square Partners Holding in Bio (TECH) Raised by $6.60 Million; Rampart Investment Management Company Upped Holding in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) as Market Value Rose

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 396.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 5,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,157 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, up from 1,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $152.4. About 779,460 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 33,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 882,634 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.25M, up from 849,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $214.61. About 111,835 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 29.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 1,963 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 11,325 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 2,868 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 30 shares. 43,455 are owned by Us Savings Bank De. Suntrust Banks holds 2,169 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co holds 274,317 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.07% or 1.54M shares in its portfolio. 2,000 are owned by Kopp Invest Advsrs Ltd Company. Snyder Cap Mgmt Lp has 0.26% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 27,311 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 80,505 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) or 2,096 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc reported 202,487 shares. State Street accumulated 918,844 shares.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 613,062 shares to 5.49 million shares, valued at $570.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 208,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 37,372 shares to 207,954 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 9,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,376 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).