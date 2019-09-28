Jackson Square Partners Has Upped Varonis Sys Com (VRNS) Position; Aquantia (AQ) Sellers Decreased By 3.03% Their Shorts

Aquantia Corp (NYSE:AQ) had a decrease of 3.03% in short interest. AQ’s SI was 1.37M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.03% from 1.41 million shares previously. With 810,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Aquantia Corp (NYSE:AQ)’s short sellers to cover AQ’s short positions. The SI to Aquantia Corp’s float is 6.31%. It closed at $13.24 lastly. It is up 1.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AQ News: 12/04/2018 – AQUANTIA CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH SHIRANI’S RESIGNATION, BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Aquantia Collaborates With KT to Deliver Multi-Gig Ethernet to Korean Homes; 14/05/2018 – Ion Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Aquantia Corp; 14/03/2018 Tech Today: Square Like Amazon, Aquantia Shines, Broadcom Walks Away — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Aquantia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aquantia Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AQ); 26/04/2018 – Aquantia Sees 2Q Rev $29M-$31M; 12/04/2018 – AQUANTIA CORP SAYS ON APRIL 6, RAMIN SHIRANI NOTIFIED COMPANY OF HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Aquantia 1Q Loss/Shr 4c

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Varonis Sys Inc Com (VRNS) stake by 35.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc acquired 496,042 shares as Varonis Sys Inc Com (VRNS)’s stock rose 2.35%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 1.88 million shares with $116.61M value, up from 1.39M last quarter. Varonis Sys Inc Com now has $1.81B valuation. The stock decreased 3.76% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 351,170 shares traded or 7.45% up from the average. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $477.77 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. G2 Investment Prns Ltd accumulated 55,600 shares. Invesco has 163,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 44 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 22,000 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company stated it has 3,575 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 0.16% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 189,786 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company reported 94 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 47,188 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corporation holds 0.01% or 28,354 shares. First Manhattan owns 2,565 shares. Bailard Incorporated reported 0.03% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 28,760 shares. S Squared Techs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 55,086 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Macquarie Limited invested in 265,609 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased Ihs Markit Ltd Com stake by 7,141 shares to 1.26 million valued at $80.06 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (NYSE:CCI) stake by 343,858 shares and now owns 1.63 million shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

