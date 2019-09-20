Jackson Square Partners Has Upped Its Graco Com (GGG) Position by $8.82 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Moodys (MCO) Shareholder Salzman & Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $698,880

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 9,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, down from 12,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $216.57. About 1.08M shares traded or 33.84% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index May 24, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Polk County, Ia’s Gos; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ASSIGNS AA1 TO $1.1 BLN OF NEW YORK CITY TRANSITIONAL FINANCE AUTHORITY’S FUTURE TAX -SECURED REVENUE BONDS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook for Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison to Positive From Stable; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s places Agnesian HealthCare, Inc’s (Wl) A2 rating under review for upgrade; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 And A3 To The Senior And Subordinate Refunding Bonds Of Sacramento (County of) Airport Enterprise (CA); Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B-bf / Aa-bf.ar Ratings To Iam Retorno Total; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS AUSTRALIA’S BUDGET MOVES MORE QUICKLY ALONG THE PATH OF FISCAL CONSOLIDATION THAN WAS EXPECTED; 18/05/2018 – NRC US HOLDINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Auto Abs Issued By Bank Of Nova Scotia

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Graco Inc Com (GGG) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 176,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 2.19 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.68M, up from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Graco Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.04. About 388,668 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 07/05/2018 – Graco Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for May. 14; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patent Pending TexSpray FastFinish Pro Texture Spray System; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $19.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 828,345 shares to 18.85 million shares, valued at $500.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 728,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs Inc Com Usd0.01 ‘A’ (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 112 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 134.21 million shares or 0.66% more from 133.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett & Ltd Company holds 0% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Mondrian Prtnrs invested 0.06% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). The Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Natixis holds 0% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 5,523 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 9,172 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 3.60 million shares. Lateef Investment Mgmt LP holds 2.4% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) or 383,625 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors, Florida-based fund reported 23,175 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 50,971 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 590,125 shares. Rockland Communications invested in 11,325 shares or 0.06% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.06% or 28,600 shares. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 951 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 2.13 million shares. Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 25,050 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crestwood Management Lp accumulated 16,910 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd invested 0.06% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Atwood And Palmer Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Banque Pictet And Cie has 0.34% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 94,591 shares. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0.11% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 214,763 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc invested 0.07% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp Ny reported 58,798 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Vaughan Nelson Inv Limited Partnership invested in 181,070 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated Inc holds 21,085 shares. Franklin Inc holds 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 380,538 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 7,827 shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd Co reported 1,769 shares. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 16,143 shares.