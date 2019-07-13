Jackson Square Partners Has Upped Equity Commonwealth Usd0.01( Bnf Int) (EQC) Position By $6.73 Million; Emc Insurance Group (EMCI) Has 1.3 Sentiment

Emc Insurance Group Inc (EMCI) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 30 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 23 cut down and sold stakes in Emc Insurance Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 5.87 million shares, up from 5.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Emc Insurance Group Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 17 Increased: 25 New Position: 5.

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Equity Commonwealth Usd0.01( Bnf Int) (EQC) stake by 3.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc acquired 210,251 shares as Equity Commonwealth Usd0.01( Bnf Int) (EQC)’s stock declined 1.81%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 5.69 million shares with $186.09M value, up from 5.48 million last quarter. Equity Commonwealth Usd0.01( Bnf Int) now has $4.01B valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $32.86. About 439,696 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 11.34% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 9,498 shares traded. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI) has risen 44.03% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCI News: 10/04/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Maintains Titanium Tier in Dell EMC Partner Program; 21/03/2018 – DELL EMC Achieves Strategic Partnership with ProphetStor; 13/03/2018 – SocGen in exclusive talks to buy Commerzbank’s EMC unit -Handelsblatt; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 26/03/2018 – VP Jean Disposes 559 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 27/03/2018 – VP Fredericks Disposes 23 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 22/03/2018 – VP Hanson Disposes 217 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear’s XR9240 Data Compression and Security Coprocessor Adds Support for Dell EMC VMAX All-Flash Storage Arrays; 13/03/2018 – Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New IIC Leadership; 04/05/2018 – EMC INSURANCE – REVISING 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $1.10 TO $1.30 PER SHARE

Capital Returns Management Llc holds 6.96% of its portfolio in EMC Insurance Group Inc. for 407,698 shares. Grace & White Inc Ny owns 213,824 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Force Capital Management Llc has 0.97% invested in the company for 13,010 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.47% in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 13,500 shares.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $779.19 million. It operates through two divisions, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. It has a 29.69 P/E ratio. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products.

