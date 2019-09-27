Jackson Square Partners Has Trimmed Its Position in Take (TTWO) as Shares Rose; Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stock Value Declined While Howe & Rusling Trimmed Its Position

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 6,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 13,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 20,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $72.71. About 382,282 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 276,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 3.97 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $450.80 million, down from 4.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $123.51. About 414,821 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $273.99 million for 9.09 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na has 3,898 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 31,934 shares. Brown Advisory reported 7,202 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Co owns 5,895 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. James Rech reported 6,210 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Gideon Advsr invested in 7,859 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 1.74M were reported by Northern. Victory Management holds 0.7% or 4.48 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,136 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,433 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 5,360 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Profit Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 13,044 shares. Alps Advisors stated it has 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 271,444 shares.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $578.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 37,381 shares to 119,404 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 48,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold TTWO shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Bancorp Of Hutchinson reported 0.18% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 0.03% or 820,575 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.05% or 9,300 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 5,426 shares. Phocas accumulated 250 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,246 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Ltd Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Next Grp Inc has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Architects has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Adirondack owns 95 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc stated it has 7 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd stated it has 0.1% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Southpoint Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 3.86% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 20,634 are owned by Rafferty Asset. Bamco Incorporated Ny owns 0.05% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 103,985 shares.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $19.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubisoft Entertain Npv by 423,238 shares to 948,053 shares, valued at $74.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc Com Usd0.0001 (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.77M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (NASDAQ:LOGI).