Jackson Square Partners Has Trimmed Its Position in Abiomed Com (ABMD) as Shares Rose; As Highwoods Properties (HIW) Stock Price Rose, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Lifted Its Holding by $34.85 Million

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) by 19130.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 757,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 761,541 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.63M, up from 3,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.73. About 670,741 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc Com (ABMD) by 96.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 139,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 5,694 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 145,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $189.59. About 478,153 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP(R) With SmartAssist(TM) and Optical Sensor; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for lmpella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 14/05/2018 – Winslow Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Abiomed; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MLN TO $770 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 79,750 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 16,552 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 2,636 shares. Moreover, Csat Advisory Lp has 0.01% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Rampart Invest Co Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 898 shares. American Interest Group Inc accumulated 16,911 shares. Wade G W & has invested 0.02% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Strs Ohio holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 103,274 shares. Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 43,567 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 41,539 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability has 150,086 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Co accumulated 0.01% or 4,946 shares. Laurion Cap LP invested in 0.02% or 6,519 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) owns 9,156 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Epoch Prns Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monotaro Co.Ltd Npv by 209,971 shares to 2.73M shares, valued at $60.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.37M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (NASDAQ:LOGI).

More notable recent Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/01/2019: MYGN,ACAD,ABMD – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD) – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “JE, ABMD, NTAP, CTST CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in JE, ABMD, NTAP, and CTST of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ABMD SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Abiomed Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taubman Centers Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 110,752 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $75.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 292,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28M shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).