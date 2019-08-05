Jackson Square Partners Has Raised Stake in Paycom Software Com (PAYC); Pembroke Management LTD Has Decreased Monolithic Power (MPWR) Stake by $4.15 Million as Valuation Declined

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Monolithic Power (MPWR) by 21.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 30,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 109,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.80 million, down from 140,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Monolithic Power for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $142.24. About 437,741 shares traded or 39.72% up from the average. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive lsolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adapters in 25W – 65W Output Power Range; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc Com (PAYC) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 58,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 848,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.56M, up from 790,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.51% or $15.39 during the last trading session, reaching $221.13. About 1.03 million shares traded or 43.10% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC)

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 994,876 shares to 6.34 million shares, valued at $346.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Capital Stock Usd0.001 Cl A by 88,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,351 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Installed Building (NYSE:IBP) by 38,869 shares to 548,245 shares, valued at $26.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 48,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $32.15 million activity. $2.83M worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares were sold by Tseng Saria. Xiao Deming sold $469,501 worth of stock or 3,623 shares. $9.52 million worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was sold by Hsing Michael. Blegen Theodore sold 12,656 shares worth $1.65 million.