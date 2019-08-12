Jackson Square Partners Has Lowered By $97.05 Million Its Dollar Gen New Com (DG) Holding; SUNDRUG CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (SDGCF) Shorts Lowered By 26.76%

SUNDRUG CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) had a decrease of 26.76% in short interest. SDGCF’s SI was 108,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 26.76% from 148,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1084 days are for SUNDRUG CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:SDGCF)’s short sellers to cover SDGCF’s short positions. It closed at $27.31 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) stake by 18.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 815,540 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 3.57 million shares with $425.42 million value, down from 4.38M last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New Com now has $34.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $134.94. About 919,017 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations

Among 15 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 21.35 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:DNKN) stake by 128,079 shares to 1.85M valued at $138.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc Com stake by 139,472 shares and now owns 2.07 million shares. Autodesk Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADSK) was raised too.

