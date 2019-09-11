Jackson Square Partners Has Lifted New York Times Co Cl A Isin #Us6501111073 (NYT) Stake by $17.52 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Portland General Elec (POR) Position Maintained by Vista Capital Partners Inc

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 535,605 shares traded or 0.13% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in New York Times Co Cl A Isin #Us6501111073 (NYT) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 547,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 12.58 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413.20 million, up from 12.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co Cl A Isin #Us6501111073 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $30.67. About 1.38M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 14/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: NY Times declares Conor Lamb winner in PA special election in huge blow to Trump, GOP…; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as President Trump’s lead lawyer in the special counsel probe – New York Times; 26/04/2018 – The New York Times Company Appoints Roland A. Caputo As New Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – New York Times Publishes List Of Mueller’s Questions For Trump — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: John Dowd has resigned from Trump’s legal team, NYT reports; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kelly’s remarks on border-crossers stir outrage; 09/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of the President’s longtime attorney and confidant, Michael Cohen, the New York…; 05/03/2018 JUST IN: Google inks deal to sell Zagat to upstart review site The Infatuation – New York Times; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Co. Reports Revenue Growth as Digital Subscriptions Rise

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 5,330 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Serv Inc accumulated 16,737 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Shine Investment Advisory Service owns 180 shares. Fmr Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 1.58 million shares. Ohio-based James Inv Rech has invested 0.09% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Trust Of Vermont reported 12,368 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 12 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 105,915 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). 9,660 are owned by Alpha Windward. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Foundry Prtnrs Lc has 321,335 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Copper Rock Cap Prns Ltd Co accumulated 313,059 shares. American, a New York-based fund reported 57,065 shares.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) by 5,623 shares to 415,303 shares, valued at $64.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Reit Fund (SCHH) by 26,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,722 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Int’l Reit Index Fund (VNQI).

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $18.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc Com (NASDAQ:HAS) by 537,881 shares to 5.36 million shares, valued at $455.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Usd0.001 Cl C by 108,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,322 shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advisors Lc reported 0.05% stake. 161,254 were accumulated by Legal And General Gp Pcl. Gateway Investment Advisers holds 0.01% or 33,054 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsr Llc has 0.03% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Ellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation owns 62,600 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Macquarie holds 0.1% or 1.70 million shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 249,340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). The Illinois-based Westwood Management Il has invested 0.15% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Voloridge Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.1% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 96,375 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp holds 0.05% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 6.34 million shares. Macroview Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Partner Invest Limited Partnership accumulated 52,307 shares. 496,966 are held by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Trexquant Limited Partnership accumulated 151,622 shares.