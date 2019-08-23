Jackson Square Partners Has Lifted By $4.81 Million Its Expeditors Intl Wash Com (EXPD) Position; Last Week SM Energy Company (SM) Analysts

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Expeditors Intl Wash Inc Com (EXPD) stake by 5.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc acquired 64,113 shares as Expeditors Intl Wash Inc Com (EXPD)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 1.16 million shares with $87.67M value, up from 1.09 million last quarter. Expeditors Intl Wash Inc Com now has $11.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.01. About 453,880 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SM Energy has $27 highest and $1000 lowest target. $15’s average target is 61.99% above currents $9.26 stock price. SM Energy had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens reinitiated SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) rating on Tuesday, June 18. Stephens has “Overweight” rating and $2000 target. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, June 19. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. See SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $10.0000 Initiates Coverage On

29/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $10.0000 Initiates Coverage On

08/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $13.0000 Downgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

19/06/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $14 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight New Target: $20.0000 Reinitiate

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

The stock decreased 7.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 1.17 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces First Quarter Preview, Permian Outperformance, And Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $769.6 MLN VS $372.7 MLN; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – FY 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE ADJUSTED TO 40.9-44.9 MMBOE FROM 42-46 MMBOE HAVING AVERAGE OF JUST OVER 40% OIL IN MIX

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. It primarily has activities in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. It has a 22.26 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SM Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on SM Energy – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SM Energy Co (SM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alexco Resource and Eldorado Gold among Energy/Materials gainers; Ramaco Resources and California Resources among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold SM Energy Company shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 60,338 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Van Eck Associate Corporation owns 7,518 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Company reported 1.19M shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 1.33M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Aqr Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 64,562 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 33 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has 0.01% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Price T Rowe Md holds 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 92,698 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 17,878 shares. Art Ltd owns 10,850 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Management Lc reported 0.17% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.01% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,271 activity. Ottoson Javan D also bought $73,150 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) on Tuesday, May 7. 10,000 shares were bought by Copeland David W, worth $127,121.

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (NYSE:CCI) stake by 72,202 shares to 1.97 million valued at $252.30 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tripadvisor Inc Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:TRIP) stake by 1.70M shares and now owns 9.55 million shares. Alphabet Inc Capital Stock Usd0.001 Cl A was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 814,836 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp invested in 0% or 22,410 shares. Northstar Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,990 shares. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Swiss State Bank invested in 0.08% or 979,906 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 227,934 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Jackson Square Prtnrs Ltd Co has 1.16M shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Fruth reported 2,900 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 7,080 shares. 47,255 are owned by Shell Asset Management. Hendley & stated it has 19,045 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will the Expeditors (EXPD) Stock Disappoint in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Expeditors (EXPD) Q2 Earnings Top, Rise Y/Y on Higher Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : BDX, DUK, ZTS, AGN, FIS, EMR, REGN, TDG, PPL, EXPD, AES, DISCK – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.