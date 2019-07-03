Jackson Square Partners Has Lifted By $1.13 Million Its Autodesk Com (ADSK) Stake; 2 Analysts Covering Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)

Among 2 analysts covering Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Shoe Carnival had 3 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) on Saturday, March 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. See Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) latest ratings:

05/04/2019 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Pivotal Research Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

16/03/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Autodesk Inc Com (ADSK) stake by 0.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc acquired 7,295 shares as Autodesk Inc Com (ADSK)’s stock rose 8.30%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 3.17M shares with $493.51M value, up from 3.16 million last quarter. Autodesk Inc Com now has $37.96B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 842,967 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “XLK, ORCL, ADSK, TEL: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk (ADSK) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 143,939 shares to 4.25M valued at $400.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cars Com Inc Com stake by 920,923 shares and now owns 3.74 million shares. Liberty Global Plc Usd0.01 A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Reliance Of Delaware owns 0.31% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 12,451 shares. Cap Inc Ca holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 6,064 shares. Moreover, Sterling Mgmt Limited Company has 0.06% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). The West Virginia-based City Holdg Co has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 5,390 shares. Regions Financial holds 0.11% or 59,016 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Lc has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested 0.41% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Highland Mngmt Lp has 13,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated invested in 9,143 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Andra Ap stated it has 34,500 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Huntington Bancshares invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 877,625 were reported by Raymond James.

Among 13 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Autodesk had 25 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, June 19. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The stock has “Sell” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Friday, March 1. Barclays Capital maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $192 target. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $196 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

The stock increased 2.79% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 200,558 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has risen 35.02% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.023 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY EPS $1.85-EPS $2.00; 02/04/2018 – Shoe Carnival Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – INVENTORY WAS DOWN 1.6 PERCENT ON A PER-STORE BASIS AT QTR-END; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Reports Comparable Store Sales Increase of 1.3 %; 14/05/2018 – Ams Capital LTDA Buys New 1.7% Position in Shoe Carnival; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Shoe Carnival; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES FLAT TO UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.02 BLN; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O FY SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shoe Carnival declares $0.085 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Winning Stock Strategies for 2H – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Shoe Carnival, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 14.16 million shares or 8.54% more from 13.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv reported 0.01% stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 7,278 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 6,812 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 15,190 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 0% or 283 shares. Numerixs Technology Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). D E Shaw & Company stated it has 0.01% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). 32,345 were reported by Trexquant Ltd Partnership. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 10,500 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 35,755 shares. 7,667 are owned by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. State Street Corp holds 410,363 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management accumulated 118,500 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc reported 436,517 shares.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $416.19 million. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. It has a 11.22 P/E ratio. As of March 23, 2017, the firm operated 411 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico.