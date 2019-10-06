Jackson Square Partners Has Increased Wix.Com LTD Com Ils0.01 (WIX) Stake By $22.57 Million; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Increased Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Holding

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) stake by 58.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc acquired 28,940 shares as Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP)’s stock rose 0.69%. The Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc holds 78,475 shares with $4.31 million value, up from 49,535 last quarter. Compass Minerals Intl Inc now has $1.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 88,683 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Wix.Com Ltd Com Ils0.01 (WIX) stake by 9.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc acquired 158,933 shares as Wix.Com Ltd Com Ils0.01 (WIX)’s stock rose 11.31%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 1.79 million shares with $254.12M value, up from 1.63M last quarter. Wix.Com Ltd Com Ils0.01 now has $6.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $123.5. About 844,328 shares traded or 62.22% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $347,549 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Reece Joseph E, worth $53,510. 2,000 shares were bought by Fischer Valdemar L, worth $104,400 on Thursday, May 9. Shares for $98,920 were bought by Crutchfield Kevin S on Friday, August 16. $18,153 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by GRANT RICHARD S. WALKER LORI A also bought $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares. 692 shares were bought by Standen James D., worth $36,019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CMP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 29.96 million shares or 1.14% less from 30.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc accumulated 146,594 shares. Viking Fund Ltd accumulated 1,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 21,833 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.02% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 47,538 shares. Huntington Bank holds 0% or 151 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc holds 101 shares. Fdx Advisors has 0.04% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 19,164 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 67,533 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Us Commercial Bank De owns 8,334 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 161,223 shares. Art Advsr Llc holds 5,808 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 2,360 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 670 shares. Michigan-based Exchange Cap has invested 0.46% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased Applied Materials Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 728,985 shares to 9.94M valued at $446.45M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Iqvia Hldgs Inc Com Usd0.01 stake by 334,972 shares and now owns 5.64M shares. Liberty Global Plc Usd0.01 A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Wix.com has $17200 highest and $14000 lowest target. $152.25’s average target is 23.28% above currents $123.5 stock price. Wix.com had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14000 target in Friday, May 17 report. Wedbush maintained the shares of WIX in report on Friday, April 12 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 17.