Jackson Square Partners Has Cut Stake in Affiliated Managers Group Com Stk (AMG) by $1.45 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose While Chesapeake Asset Management Has Lowered by $660,540 Its Position

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 6,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 19,108 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 25,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $112.65. About 2.29 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Businesses Performing Well Across The Board; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 13/03/2018 – DowDuPont to Participate in J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference 2018; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase posts record $8.7bn in first quarter profit; 28/03/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE FMEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96.1 EUROS FROM 95.6 EUROS; 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to Daniel Pinto, J.P. Morgan Chase co-president; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc Com Stk (AMG) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 13,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 449,857 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.18M, down from 463,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $79.19. About 72,382 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 27/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – MILLENNIUM INTL MGMTS REPORTS SHORT IN AMG OF 0.58%: AMF; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – INTENDS TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE OVER FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 29/05/2018 – AMG: NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG DOESN’T EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 06/03/2018 – Mercedes-Benz Extends Its AMG Line With a Four-Door Sports Car; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $65 MLN UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TOTAL 2017 DIVIDEND PROPOSED OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q EPS $2.77

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varonis Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 119,454 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $82.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs Inc Com Usd0.01 ‘A’ (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 326,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontl Hotels Ord Gbp0.208521303.

Analysts await Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.18 EPS, down 7.83% or $0.27 from last year’s $3.45 per share. AMG’s profit will be $156.73 million for 6.23 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual EPS reported by Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

