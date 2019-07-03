Jackson Square Partners Has Cut Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Holding; AU Optronics American Depositary Shares (AUO) SI Increased By 4.27%

AU Optronics Corp American Depositary Shares (NYSE:AUO) had an increase of 4.27% in short interest. AUO’s SI was 31.35 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.27% from 30.07M shares previously. With 2.01M avg volume, 16 days are for AU Optronics Corp American Depositary Shares (NYSE:AUO)’s short sellers to cover AUO’s short positions. The SI to AU Optronics Corp American Depositary Shares’s float is 3.51%. It closed at $2.94 lastly. It is down 26.10% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AUO News: 21/05/2018 – AUO Redefines Smart Mobile Life with Top-Tier LTPS LCD Lineup; 08/05/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Apr Rev NT$24.48B Vs NT$27.78B; 10/04/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Mar Rev NT$25.55B Vs NT$31.05B; 29/03/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/05/2018 – AUO’s Full Series of Mini LED Backlit LCDs Make Stunning Appearance to Establish Foothold in High-end Application Market; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 22/05/2018 – AUO Announces World’s Highest Resolution and Full Color TFT Driven Micro LED Display Technology; 14/05/2018 – AU Optronics Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$4.31B Vs NT$9.48B; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 06/03/2018 CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased Boeing Co Com (BA) stake by 3.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 2,011 shares as Boeing Co Com (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 54,528 shares with $20.80 million value, down from 56,539 last quarter. Boeing Co Com now has $199.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – Airbus Could Use U.S.-China Spat Against Boeing: Trade Update; 15/05/2018 – USTR CALLS WTO RULING IN AIRBUS, BOEING CASE IMPORTANT VICTORY; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – WON FOUR NEW ORDERS IN 2018; 25/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: American Airlines nears Boeing 787 Dreamliner order after Airbus A330neo talks end; 22/03/2018 – BOEING: DIDN’T FILE APPEAL IN BOMBARDIER CASE AT U.S. ITC; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL; 18/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN $37.3 MILLION SERIES B FUNDING ROUND FOR REACTION ENGINES ALONGSIDE ROLLS-ROYCE PLC AND BAE SYSTEMS

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Gci Liberty Inc Com Npv Cl A stake by 1.22M shares to 2.35M valued at $130.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kkr & Co Inc Cl A Cl A stake by 937,164 shares and now owns 28.90 million shares. Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (NASDAQ:LOGI) was raised too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability holds 5,264 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 0.71% or 1,400 shares. Retirement Planning reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Field & Main Fincl Bank has invested 1.91% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lederer Assocs Inv Counsel Ca reported 652 shares stake. Private Tru Na has 5,815 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Sandhill Ltd owns 2,401 shares. First Amer Bancshares accumulated 30,120 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt has 1.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,020 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 675 shares. Ims Mgmt reported 3,317 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Davenport Ltd Liability owns 185,150 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. At Financial Bank invested in 5,882 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 526,940 shares. Mairs & Power has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Hold” rating and $425 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, March 7. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. As per Thursday, January 10, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley.

