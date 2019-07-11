Jackson Square Partners Has Cut Its Adr Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sponsored Ads (BABA) Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Rose, Holder Osterweis Capital Management Lifted Holding

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 5,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 168,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 163,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $136.52. About 597,972 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Acquires Silicon and Beyond Private Limited to Expand High-Speed SerDes IP Portfolio; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Breakthrough Fusion Technology to Transform the RTL-to-GDSII Flow; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adr Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 38,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271.32M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Adr Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $425.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.4. About 11.81M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.37 million shares to 6.60M shares, valued at $693.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arco Platform Ltd Com Usd0.00005 Cl A by 15,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Alibaba Group and Yiwu City Government to Establish eWTP Hub – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Alibaba Short Thesis – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Big Problem With Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “China tech bonds reward investors as trade war fears ebb – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: Too Cheap For Too Long – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 36.81 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synopsys initiates $100M accelerated share repurchase agreement – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Jump on Huawei Delay – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Synopsys (SNPS) Up 11.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 04/22/2019: KEYW, JEC, BB, SNPS, STM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.