Jackson Square Partners Has Cut By $141.10 Million Its Biogen Common Stock (BIIB) Stake; Aqr Capital Management Boosted Its Nuvasive (NUVA) Holding

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased Biogen Inc Common Stock (BIIB) stake by 31.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 597,888 shares as Biogen Inc Common Stock (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 1.32M shares with $311.97 million value, down from 1.92 million last quarter. Biogen Inc Common Stock now has $41.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $223.84. About 60,481 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) stake by 329.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aqr Capital Management Llc acquired 116,901 shares as Nuvasive Inc (NUVA)’s stock rose 9.90%. The Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 152,403 shares with $8.66 million value, up from 35,502 last quarter. Nuvasive Inc now has $3.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $63.27. About 6,168 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE REITERATED YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.44 TO $2.47, EST. $2.46; 19/03/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® vuepoint® ii oct system | K180198 | 03/15/2018 |; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Rev $260.5M; 07/05/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® xlx interbody system | K173892 | 05/04/2018 |; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE™ System Used In First Patient For Stature Lengthening By International Limb Lengthening Expert; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 45C; 22/04/2018 – DJ NuVasive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUVA); 26/03/2018 – We believe this adds conviction to our “reset” thesis for $NUVA as they clean house from a previously very aggressive accounting team. Extremely bearish, over the next 2 quarters. $NUVA; 05/03/2018 NuVasive to Participate in Investor Events in March 2018

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) stake by 513,476 shares to 17.16M valued at $58.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) stake by 10,747 shares and now owns 20,939 shares. Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NUVA shares while 83 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 64.78 million shares or 21.83% more from 53.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 15,905 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 53,038 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 66,926 shares. 884,173 were accumulated by York Mngmt Glob Advisors Ltd Company. Charles Schwab Management holds 0.01% in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) or 363,700 shares. Wellington Management Llp holds 6.73 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 6,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). State Street Corporation has 1.89 million shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 1.33 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 240 are held by First Interstate Bankshares. South Dakota Council has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA). Diversified Trust reported 0.02% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,859 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) for 11,024 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NuVasive has $6800 highest and $65 lowest target. $66’s average target is 4.31% above currents $63.27 stock price. NuVasive had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, July 29. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of NUVA in report on Friday, August 9 with “Market Perform” rating.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 6.79 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Monotaro Co.Ltd Npv stake by 209,971 shares to 2.73 million valued at $60.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped New York Times Co Cl A Isin #Us6501111073 (NYSE:NYT) stake by 547,650 shares and now owns 12.58M shares. Arco Platform Ltd Com Usd0.00005 Cl A was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance Inc accumulated 702,048 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co reported 16,000 shares. Fort LP accumulated 1,137 shares. Private Tru Com Na invested in 0.08% or 1,584 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Lc invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hudson Bay Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Meeder Asset Inc owns 23,813 shares. Amica Mutual Communications accumulated 0.21% or 7,027 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 88 shares in its portfolio. City holds 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 275 shares. Psagot House Ltd, Israel-based fund reported 6,355 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc has invested 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). The Georgia-based Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv has invested 0.2% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Oak Assocs Limited Oh holds 23,903 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen has $416 highest and $19800 lowest target. $270.84’s average target is 21.00% above currents $223.84 stock price. Biogen had 32 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Piper Jaffray. Mizuho downgraded the shares of BIIB in report on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, March 21 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 26.