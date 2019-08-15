Jackson Square Partners Decreased Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding; Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Has 0.89 Sentiment

Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc (CPRX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 32 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 36 sold and reduced positions in Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 60.36 million shares, up from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 3 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 27 Increased: 20 New Position: 12.

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 1.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 399,234 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 19.68M shares with $476.40 million value, down from 20.08M last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $18.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 1.42 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 30/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF DUTCH CABLE TV OPERATOR ZIGGO BY LIBERTY GLOBAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Intercontl Hotels Ord Gbp0.208521303 stake by 124,512 shares to 1.14 million valued at $68.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dsv Dkk1 stake by 50,796 shares and now owns 947,797 shares. Monotaro Co.Ltd Npv was raised too.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $80,750 activity.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.47. About 584,618 shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 02/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday,; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN FIRDAPSE PHASE 3; 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 28, 2018 FOR FIRDAPSE

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $563.29 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder.

Broadfin Capital Llc holds 6.17% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 5.86 million shares. Consonance Capital Management Lp owns 17.88 million shares or 5.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tanaka Capital Management Inc has 3.59% invested in the company for 233,794 shares. The Massachusetts-based Opaleye Management Inc. has invested 2.58% in the stock. Mangrove Partners, a New York-based fund reported 3.46 million shares.