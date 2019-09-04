Jackson Square Partners Decreased Its Cme Group Com Stk (CME) Position by $1.61 Million as Shares Rose; Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Share Price Declined While Cortland Advisers Lifted by $7.43 Million Its Holding

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com Stk (CME) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 9,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 2.27 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372.94 million, down from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $220.79. About 302,245 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM LOWER CASH PRICES, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE (CORRECTS; 28/03/2018 – CME Group Is in Advanced Talks to Acquire NEX for $5.4 Billion; 19/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: SLUMP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 12/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES DECLINE OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, ROLL BY FUNDS INTO BACK MONTHS -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC – AMENDMENT; 20/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT ON WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 17/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 16; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS CASH PAID FOR INTEREST AND GUARANTEE FEES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE AROUND US$ 35 MILLION

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38 million, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $78.97. About 690,118 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 33.66 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 128,079 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $138.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc Cl A Cl A.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

