Jackson Square Partners Decreased Hasbro Com (HAS) Holding; Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Had 3 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synopsys has $16000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $135.60’s average target is 0.81% above currents $134.51 stock price. Synopsys had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) rating on Thursday, August 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $15300 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was reinitiated by JP Morgan. See Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $73.0000 Initiates Coverage On

11/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $138.0000 New Target: $157.0000 Reinitiate

22/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $152.0000 New Target: $153.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $135.0000 152.0000

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $135

10/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight New Target: $135 Maintain

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased Hasbro Inc Com (HAS) stake by 6.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 346,012 shares as Hasbro Inc Com (HAS)’s stock rose 18.68%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 5.01 million shares with $529.73 million value, down from 5.36 million last quarter. Hasbro Inc Com now has $14.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $118.11. About 303,293 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 15/03/2018 – Hasbro sees near-term disruption from Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q FRANCHISE BRANDS REV. -19%; 01/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 29/03/2018 – Hasbro and The Autism Project Team Up for ToyBox Tools to Bring the Joy of Play to Children with Developmental Disabilities; 01/05/2018 – BTVI: ‘Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban’; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Sees FY Underlying Tax Rate at High End of Previously Projected Range of 15%-17; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES NO NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM FORTNITE VIDEO GAME; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Agrees to Buy Power Rangers for About $500M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Synopsys, Inc. shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.22% or 148,800 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,095 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.07% or 263,974 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability Corp holds 51 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership reported 4,798 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.05% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Glenmede Na reported 163,644 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 368 shares. 293,169 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Whittier Trust Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Texas-based Smith Graham And Inv Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.61% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 0.64% or 7,780 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Management L P has invested 0.08% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Moreover, Td Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

The stock decreased 4.43% or $6.23 during the last trading session, reaching $134.51. About 494,905 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.76 TO $3.83; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). The company has market cap of $20.14 billion. It offers Galaxy Design platform that provides IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It has a 33.01 P/E ratio. The firm also provides DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Develop Portfolio of DesignWare IP for TSMC 5nm FinFET Plus (N5P) Process – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Lattice Semiconductor and Synopsys Renew Partnership on FPGA Synthesis Tools – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Synopsys Collaborates with Google Cloud to Broadly Scale Cloud-based Functional Verification – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys initiates $100M repurchase agreement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold HAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 105.64 million shares or 3.82% less from 109.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 76,758 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested in 2,595 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 17,251 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Company owns 0.01% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 10,068 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 3,629 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc accumulated 73,530 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.02 million shares. 80,243 are held by Cullinan Inc. Architects Inc reported 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Rampart Invest Management Llc owns 2,746 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 7,409 shares in its portfolio. 5,216 were accumulated by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Iberiabank Corporation invested in 2,193 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Gci Liberty Inc Com Npv Cl A stake by 483,424 shares to 2.84 million valued at $174.27M in 2019Q2. It also upped Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTLA) stake by 681,599 shares and now owns 2.55M shares. Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd was raised too.

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $276.39M for 13.48 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Stock losses accelerate, Dow now down 120 points as US weighs limits to investment in China – CNBC” on September 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Looks like This Momentum in Micron Stock Is for Real – Nasdaq” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wells Fargo (WFC) Looks Like A Buy Now They Have A New CEO – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Progress Software Slumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 27, 2019.