Jackson Square Partners Decreased Dollar Gen New Com (DG) Holding by $213.22 Million; Stock Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Holder Farr Miller & Washington Has Trimmed Its Position

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (DG) by 44.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 1.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268.51 million, down from 3.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $159.15. About 1.47M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 2,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 313,607 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.68M, down from 315,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.99. About 4.23 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $19.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc Com Usd0.0001 (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.77 million shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $195.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tripadvisor Inc Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc New Cl A Cl A.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Dollar General Stock Jumped 16% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abercrombie, Ambarella, Best Buy, Dollar General, Novo Nordisk, Ulta Beauty, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18 million for 29.04 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications owns 2.27M shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 6,550 shares. Meeder Asset Inc owns 18,386 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Company Ltd owns 680 shares. Smith Moore And invested in 0.11% or 3,453 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co has 8.19 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Alberta Inv holds 55,100 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset stated it has 0.11% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Diversified Tru stated it has 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.14% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 5,414 shares. Jnba reported 194 shares stake. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Com reported 34,581 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited accumulated 18,408 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.12% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 172,045 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 34,596 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.37 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burt Wealth Advisors invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). M&T Comml Bank Corporation reported 2.25M shares stake. Parsec Financial Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.82% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 210,885 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa has 586,803 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Centurylink Investment has 1.62% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 29,769 shares. Comgest Glob Invsts Sas has invested 4.4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 641,885 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm owns 305,644 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. New York-based Sandhill Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). South Street Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.36% or 8,777 shares. 16,301 are held by New England Inv Retirement Grp Inc. Moors Cabot owns 2.17% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 122,997 shares. 1,700 are owned by Diker Management Limited Com. Exchange Cap holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 38,313 shares.