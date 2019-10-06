Jackson Square Partners Decreased Autodesk Com (ADSK) Stake By $36.41 Million; Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) Has 0.6 Sentiment

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased Autodesk Inc Com (ADSK) stake by 7.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 224,758 shares as Autodesk Inc Com (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 2.94M shares with $479.32M value, down from 3.17M last quarter. Autodesk Inc Com now has $31.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $146.89. About 1.06 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M

Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.15, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 3 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 5 cut down and sold stock positions in Glen Burnie Bancorp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 213,846 shares, down from 215,584 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Glen Burnie Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased New York Times Co Cl A Isin #Us6501111073 (NYSE:NYT) stake by 747,791 shares to 13.33 million valued at $434.70M in 2019Q2. It also upped Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd stake by 376,312 shares and now owns 2.21 million shares. Stitch Fix Inc Cl A Cl A was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wespac Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Patten And Patten Tn owns 1,589 shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.08% or 18,197 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 42,354 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. L & S Advsr holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 5,412 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Management has 0.11% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 36,987 are owned by Twin Tree L P. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 74,351 shares in its portfolio. 52,330 are owned by Investment House Ltd Liability Corporation. Lateef Invest Lp invested in 142,003 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Com reported 878,286 shares. Fairfield Bush owns 0.33% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 6,000 shares. Sit Investment has 49,330 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Among 13 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $14900 lowest target. $173.07’s average target is 17.82% above currents $146.89 stock price. Autodesk had 20 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, August 28. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $17500 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by Oppenheimer. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Wednesday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Wednesday, August 28 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $14900 target in Wednesday, August 28 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $88.83M for 89.57 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Autodesk: Wait For A Deeper Slide Before Buying – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Autodesk Stock Gained 15% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Should Exploit the Weakness of Splunk Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Ansys, Autodesk Collaborate On Auto Visualization Software – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and firms. The company has market cap of $30.73 million. The firm accepts various deposits, including regular savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 23.5 P/E ratio. It also provides residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending services, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans.

It closed at $10.88 lastly. It is down 6.20% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.20% the S&P500.