Jackson Square Partners Cut Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; As Summit Hotel Pptys (INN) Shares Rose, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Lowered Stake

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (INN) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 46,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 141,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 799,573 shares traded or 53.64% up from the average. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 15.54% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 2,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,528 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, down from 56,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $352.65. About 3.17M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – BOEING: DIDN’T FILE APPEAL IN BOMBARDIER CASE AT U.S. ITC; 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 28/03/2018 – BOC AVIATION LTD 2588.HK – UNIT AGREED TO PURCHASE SIX 787-9 AIRCRAFTS FROM BOEING FOR US$1.69 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Arms maker Diehl calls for harmonised export rules in Europe; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -INVESTMENT VALUE TO REACH $450 MLN IN FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT INSIDE KINGDOM; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 10/04/2018 – BA: Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 28/05/2018 – Mahindra and Boeing team up to make F/A-18 fighters in India; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM US STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.71 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

