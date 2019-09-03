Jackson Square Partners Cut Hasbro Com (HAS) Stake by $45.72 Million; Eagle Capital Management Raised Its Facebook (FB) Position by $21.58 Million

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 130,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 4.72M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787.16M, up from 4.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $182.4. About 6.40M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s vice president of global marketing recently sent a video to top advertisers to reassure them the company takes the issue seriously; 02/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S INVESTIGATION INTO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA COULD LEAD TO CRIMINAL PROSECUTIONS -PRESIDENCY SPOKESMAN; 16/05/2018 – PROXY ADVISER ISS SAYS RECOMMENDS INVESTORS WITHHOLD SUPPORT FROM FIVE FACEBOOK INC FB.O DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – NY AG ALSO SENT DEMAND LETTER TO FACEBOOK ON PRIVACY CONCERNS; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 06/03/2018 – CBC News Alerts: BREAKING: Reuters reports Blackberry has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Facebook, WhatsApp and; 23/04/2018 – Facebook Sued in Class Action That Alleges Users’ Personal Information Was Misused In An Attempt To Influence The 2016 Presid; 18/04/2018 – Facebook says users must accept targeted ads even under new EU law; 24/03/2018 – India queries Cambridge Analytica over alleged Facebook data breach; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Scarlato & Penny Announces Investigation of Facebook in Connection with Alleged Improper Data Harvesting of Tens of

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc Com (HAS) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 537,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 5.36M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.59M, down from 5.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $108.73. About 322,745 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – HASBRO TO BUY SABAN BRANDS’ POWER RANGERS, OTHER ENTERTAINMENT; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro: Haim Saban Will Continue in Consulting Role; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is the toy company most likely to survive the post-Toys R Us era, says analyst Susan Anderson; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: REITERATES 2018 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN TO BE UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Says Worst Damage From Toys `R’ Us Collapse Has Passed; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames Toys ‘R’ Us for poor first quarter; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 05/04/2018 – Werther’s Original and Hasbro Celebrate National Caramel Day with CANDY LAND: The Werther’s Caramel Edition Game and Mario Lope; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Loss $112.5M; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 32C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has 230,500 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors accumulated 0% or 24 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company accumulated 4,300 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co, Oregon-based fund reported 3,103 shares. Channing Management Ltd Com reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Art Advisors Llc reported 0.08% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 11,625 shares. Mufg Americas holds 340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Nj invested in 0.3% or 4,617 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 23,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 1,679 are held by Cornerstone Advsr. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Old Second State Bank Of Aurora accumulated 17,505 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.89% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $270.88 million for 12.41 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Commonwealth Usd0.01( Bnf Int) (NYSE:EQC) by 210,251 shares to 5.69 million shares, valued at $186.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.37M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Arco Platform Ltd Com Usd0.00005 Cl A.

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “China says has only ‘limited’ cooperation with U.S. on fentanyl – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After election threat, British lawmakers begin no-deal Brexit showdown – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Oil Stock Has Now Handed Its Investors $1.2 Billion (and Thatâ€™s Just the Beginning) – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Near-Term Outlook Appears Bleak for Steel Producers’ Stocks – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. manufacturing shrinks for first time in three years – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru holds 4.32% or 1.60 million shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company accumulated 8.78M shares. Summit Asset Ltd Co invested in 1,454 shares. 2,163 were accumulated by Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Limited Liability. Private invested 2.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il invested in 0.92% or 155,918 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers accumulated 750 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 81,232 were reported by Da Davidson &. E&G Limited Partnership holds 7,025 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 405,533 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp has 1.62% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.88 million shares. 55,883 are owned by Covington Mngmt. Mount Vernon Assocs Incorporated Md owns 12,978 shares for 3.3% of their portfolio. Rothschild Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 7.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 76,680 shares. Ssi Inv Management Inc owns 5,818 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.