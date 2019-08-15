Jackson Square Partners Boosted Its Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs Com Usd0.01 ‘A’ (LTRPA) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)

Among 2 analysts covering Televisa (NYSE:TV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Televisa has $15 highest and $14 lowest target. $14.50’s average target is 89.54% above currents $7.65 stock price. Televisa had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. JP Morgan maintained Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) rating on Monday, March 18. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $15 target. See Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: S.A.B. Rating: Barclays 11

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $17 New Target: $15 Maintain

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $14 Maintain

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs Inc Com Usd0.01 ‘A’ (LTRPA) stake by 4.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc acquired 326,310 shares as Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs Inc Com Usd0.01 ‘A’ (LTRPA)’s stock declined 19.90%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 8.19 million shares with $116.21M value, up from 7.86M last quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs Inc Com Usd0.01 ‘A’ now has $713.32 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 112,574 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.65. About 1.01M shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Investors (TV); 27/04/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says considering cable division spin-off; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q AD REV. MXN4.27B; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO FOCUS ON EXPANDING SKY OPS OUTSIDE MEXICO: ANGOITIA; 21/03/2018 – Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Grupo Televisa Investors Announced by Holzer & Holzer; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND TV SHOPPING CHANNEL; 05/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. and Certain Officers – TV; 27/04/2018 – MEXICAN BROADCASTER TELEVISA SAYS STILL CONSIDERING SPINNING OFF ASSETS, PARTICULARLY CABLE DIVISION, WILL LIKELY CONCLUDE PROCESS THIS YEAR; 25/05/2018 – MEXICO ECONOMY MIN. ILDEFONSO GUAJARDO SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA SEES ADDITIONAL $50M FROM WORLD CUP MONETIZATION

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. operates as a media firm in the Spanish-speaking world. The company has market cap of $4.42 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. It has a 13.78 P/E ratio. The Content segment is involved in the production of television programming and broadcasting of Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; the sale of advertising time on programs; and the production of television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States, as well as Internet business.

