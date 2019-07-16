Jackson Square Partners Boosted By $6.69 Million Its Graco Com (GGG) Position; Hs Management Partners Raised Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Holding

Hs Management Partners Llc increased Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) stake by 41.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hs Management Partners Llc acquired 923,050 shares as Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW)’s stock 0.00%. The Hs Management Partners Llc holds 3.15M shares with $63.46 million value, up from 2.23M last quarter. Weight Watchers Intl Inc New now has $ valuation. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys 2% of Weight Watchers; 10/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC WTW.N – SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $69.00 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS LAUNCHES WW HEALTHY KITCHEN; 14/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 06/03/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Will Continue in Roles As Weight Watchers Board Member, Adviser, Spokesperson; 08/03/2018 – The company already has a partnership with Chef’d, which provides customers with the option to select meals that have been approved by Weight Watchers; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Weight Watchers Corporate Family Rating to Ba3 From B1; 08/03/2018 – The further expansion into the meal-kit space comes as CEO Mindy Grossman is trying to rebrand Weight Watchers as a healthy lifestyle brand; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Weight Watchers Unsecured Notes to ‘B’ From ‘CCC+’; 10/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING BY ARTAL

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Graco Inc Com (GGG) stake by 7.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc acquired 136,470 shares as Graco Inc Com (GGG)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 2.01 million shares with $99.50 million value, up from 1.87 million last quarter. Graco Inc Com now has $8.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 200,071 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings

Among 7 analysts covering Weight Watchers Intl (NYSE:WTW), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Weight Watchers Intl had 17 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by UBS. The stock of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) earned “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, February 27. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Craig Hallum. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 1. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 11 by Sidoti. The stock of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Sidoti. FBR Capital downgraded Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) rating on Wednesday, February 27. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $22 target.

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 2.52M shares to 3.87 million valued at $143.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) stake by 119,210 shares and now owns 975,865 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum invested in 500 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 300 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 50,555 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Board accumulated 26,966 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 91,017 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company owns 10,109 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc reported 200 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Legal General Grp Inc Plc has invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Artal Gru Sa holds 12.19% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) or 14.82M shares. Globeflex Capital LP accumulated 15,101 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Moreover, Sei Investments has 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Moreover, Pennsylvania Com has 0.05% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 48,433 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv holds 0% or 465 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $260,446 activity. $260,446 worth of stock was bought by GROSSMAN MINDY F on Friday, March 1.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $319,157 activity. White Timothy R had sold 4,800 shares worth $210,081. Wordell Angela F sold $109,076 worth of stock.

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased Alphabet Inc Capital Stock Usd0.001 Cl A stake by 88,795 shares to 277,351 valued at $326.41 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Usd0.001 Cl C stake by 108,967 shares and now owns 48,322 shares. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:PTLA) was reduced too.

More notable recent Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Graco Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Graco Announces Complete Line of SaniForce 2.0 Equipment – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Graco (NYSE:GGG) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.