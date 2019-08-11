Jack in the Box (JACK) to pay $0.40 on Sep 10, 2019; GLASSBRIDGE ENTERPRISES (GLAE) Shorts Down By 0.7%

GLASSBRIDGE ENTERPRISES INC (OTCMKTS:GLAE) had a decrease of 0.7% in short interest. GLAE’s SI was 28,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.7% from 28,700 shares previously. With 18,100 avg volume, 2 days are for GLASSBRIDGE ENTERPRISES INC (OTCMKTS:GLAE)’s short sellers to cover GLAE’s short positions. The stock increased 50.94% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8. About 236 shares traded. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLAE) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jack in the Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) is expected to pay $0.40 on Sep 10, 2019. (NASDAQ:JACK) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.40 dividend. Jack in the Box Inc’s current price of $87.62 translates into 0.46% yield. Jack in the Box Inc’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $87.62. About 950,897 shares traded or 48.80% up from the average. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation

Another recent and important GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLAE) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “GlassBridge announces divestiture of Nexsan business – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2018.

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.55 million. The firm offers solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive. It has a 0.26 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include Unity line, a unified storage solution with secure enterprise file sync and share; E-Series SAN storage solutions, which enable users to shrink their storage footprint; Beast line, a storage device engineered to enable clients to stay ahead of high volume applications, such as backup, archive, and digital video surveillance; and Assureon line, a secure archive solution.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Jack in the Box Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,977 were reported by Susquehanna International Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Swiss Bancorp reported 46,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Limited Com reported 30,586 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 16,134 shares. Freshford Mngmt Ltd holds 3.55% or 228,458 shares. 116,444 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 133 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Moreover, Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 4,269 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 5,200 shares. Blue Harbour Group Inc L P reported 1.60 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 57,479 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 72,156 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jack In The Box has $10500 highest and $6900 lowest target. $89.30’s average target is 1.92% above currents $87.62 stock price. Jack In The Box had 17 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by SunTrust. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Wedbush upgraded the shares of JACK in report on Friday, August 9 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, May 20 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) rating on Tuesday, May 21. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8700 target. Cowen & Co maintained Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $81 target. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Oppenheimer. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7500 target in Friday, August 2 report.