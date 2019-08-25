Jack In The Box (JACK) Stock Price Declined While Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Boosted Holding by $1.40 Million; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Upped Its Stake in Deckers Outdoor (DECK) by $13.42 Million as Stock Price Declined

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 288.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 17,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 23,345 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 6,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $86.08. About 344,115 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 168.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 91,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 146,385 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.52M, up from 54,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $5.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 487,329 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO NO LONGER HOLDS DECKERS OUTDOOR STAKE; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 242,310 shares. Advisory Rech holds 416,522 shares. Northern reported 0.01% stake. 116,444 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg. Susquehanna Gru Llp accumulated 27,977 shares. Fifth Third State Bank reported 79,689 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). D E Shaw & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Hsbc Plc accumulated 76,265 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The owns 0.01% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 58,118 shares. Ameriprise reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Citigroup holds 30,938 shares. Axa reported 4,700 shares. Renaissance Technologies owns 154,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

