Jack In The Box (JACK) Stock Price Declined While Freshford Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Continues to Hold Stake in Bank Amer (BAC)

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 55,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 172,728 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06M, down from 228,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $87.98. About 105,363 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 132,125 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83 million, up from 117,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14 million shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – BOFA SEES KAZAKHSTAN’S CURRENT ACCOUNT IN SURPLUS THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Doc re. Filing of Form 8-K; 23/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch Int Market Maker Buys Into Rockhopper Exploration; 14/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MARCH CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.81% :3481126Z US; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings — 3rd Update; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,000 shares to 34,165 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.45M shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 648,507 are owned by Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd. Peoples Fincl reported 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Century has invested 0.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 254,692 are owned by Edgemoor Invest Inc. 32,859 were accumulated by Renaissance Group. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 212,709 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 15,100 shares. Pitcairn invested in 0.55% or 190,802 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel holds 20,276 shares. Coe Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.39% or 12,223 shares. The Ohio-based Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.37% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 82,360 are held by Johnson Group Inc. Rbf Capital Ltd Com holds 2.53% or 867,000 shares in its portfolio. Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 3,060 shares. Barbara Oil holds 40,000 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technology LP holds 534 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company holds 43,212 shares. Jnba Fin Advsr holds 0.01% or 400 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 13,759 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 43,182 shares. 9,254 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Limited. Northern Tru reported 438,897 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Co owns 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 33,591 shares. Arrowstreet LP reported 0.02% stake. Gotham Asset Limited Liability reported 12,462 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co has 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Cap stated it has 0.06% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Comerica Bancshares invested in 89,611 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 359,181 shares.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Gained 37% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY): Earnings To Drop Next Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Jack Henry & Associates Sees Revenue Growth Slow, Earnings Fall – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jack in the Box (JACK) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 14, 2019.