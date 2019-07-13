Jack In The Box (JACK) Stock Declined While Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Upped by $7.22 Million Its Stake; Kinross Gold (KGC) Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Lowered Its Holding

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 37.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 89,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 324,744 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.31 million, up from 235,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $78.46. About 278,824 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 16.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp analyzed 118,246 shares as the company's stock declined 1.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 610,194 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 728,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 5.78 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has declined 14.78% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. KGC’s profit will be $24.41 million for 50.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Kinross Gold Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -71.43% negative EPS growth.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 26,008 shares to 144,114 shares, valued at $7.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 15,192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Analysts await Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year's $0.03 per share. KGC's profit will be $24.41 million for 50.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Kinross Gold Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -71.43% negative EPS growth.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 150,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $13.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 87,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,500 shares, and cut its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Compa.