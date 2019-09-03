Jack In The Box (JACK) Stake Has Upped by 13D Management Llc; Nbt Bank N A Has Lifted At&T (T) Holding by $431,365; Stock Price Rose

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 6,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The institutional investor held 166,167 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 159,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.28. About 518,626 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 13,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 124,692 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 110,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 16.78 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – US News: AT&T Payments to Trump Lawyer More Than Reported; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 30/04/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Deal at Crossroads as Judge Hears Final Pitches; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Declines After Slump Puts More Pressure on Time Warner Deal

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T, Starz sign carriage agreement – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Telecoms, state AGs form pact to stop robocalls – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T, union reach tentative deal with 20K workers – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 144,747 were accumulated by Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Co. First Merchants invested 0.39% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 55,669 were accumulated by Adirondack Trust. Earnest Prtnrs Lc has 3,451 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested in 0.01% or 13,543 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 5.65M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited owns 243,380 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Cap Limited Liability Com owns 1,545 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has 0.3% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 587,376 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department holds 1.2% or 375,342 shares. 7,723 are owned by Founders Cap Ltd Co. Thomasville Financial Bank invested in 0.51% or 87,775 shares. Patten Group invested in 0.34% or 25,475 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter invested in 2.03% or 361,707 shares. Ashford Cap invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,868 shares to 80,637 shares, valued at $15.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,322 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).