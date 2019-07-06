Jack In The Box (JACK) Shares Declined While Jana Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $53.09 Million; United Therapeutics (UTHR) Shareholder Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Cut Stake

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 655,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 932,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.33. About 249,474 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in United Therapeutics (UTHR) by 90.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,113 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130,000, down from 11,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in United Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $80.01. About 492,638 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 16.17% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.60% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Adj EPS $3.76; 30/03/2018 – UTHR: IMPLANTABLE REMODULIN NDA ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED FOR $4.46/SHR IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed — Deal Digest; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics To Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. STDY; 02/05/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS 1Q REV. $389M, EST. $392.4M; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 1.3% of United Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: DEAL VALUED AT $216M; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M; 26/03/2018 – Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Bd

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. 400 shares were sold by Thompson Tommy G, worth $46,800 on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.39 EPS, down 39.95% or $1.59 from last year’s $3.98 per share. UTHR’s profit will be $104.70M for 8.37 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $-11.32 actual EPS reported by United Therapeutics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.11% EPS growth.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synnex (NYSE:SNX) by 3,190 shares to 123,139 shares, valued at $11.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 6,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold UTHR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 40.56 million shares or 7.95% less from 44.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Ltd has 0.06% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa holds 6,733 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 19,100 were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Limited. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 29,687 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 281,748 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James And reported 0% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). The Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). 3,844 were reported by Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. State Street reported 2.22 million shares. Moreover, Amer Research And has 0% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 100 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 57,120 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 20,536 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Limited has 0.31% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 2,199 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Limited holds 0.14% or 127,850 shares. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 46,900 shares. 56,998 were accumulated by Natixis Advsrs Lp. State Street owns 835,784 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. West Oak Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Cim Invest Mangement, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,091 shares. 6,380 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 170,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Maplelane Limited Liability Com reported 74,400 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has invested 0.08% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Fmr Lc reported 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated holds 9,675 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial reported 31,862 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 1.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $1 per share. JACK’s profit will be $26.07 million for 20.13 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.02% EPS growth.