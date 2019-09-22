Jack In The Box (JACK) Shares Declined While J Goldman & Company LP Cut Stake; As Carnival Plc (CUK) Market Value Declined, Highbridge Capital Management Raised by $2.88 Million Its Stake

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Plc (CUK) by 94.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 63,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.53% . The hedge fund held 131,500 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.95M, up from 67,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.53. About 364,552 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.50% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 09/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VICC Seeking Parade Marshals, Convertible Vehicles for VI Carnival 2018; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Cumulative Advanced Bookings for the Remainder of 2018 Are in Line With the Prior Yr at Higher Prices; 09/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN ADDITION, CARNIVAL PLC MAY FROM TIME TO TIME SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – APPROVED RE-AUTHORIZATION OF UP TO $1 BLN IN SHARE REPURCHASES; 21/03/2018 – Seabourn’s Fifth Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation, Successfully Completes Final Sea Trials; 09/04/2018 – Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings With “Earth & Ocean At The Patio™” – An “Al Fresco” Dining Experience; 19/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor and First Lady Justice announce plans for annual Easter Carnival

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 7,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 157,737 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.84M, down from 165,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $89.57. About 388,782 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 24,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (Call) (NYSE:WSM) by 82,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.27 million for 23.82 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 33,302 are held by Price Michael F. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 2,574 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 205,272 shares. Moreover, Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). The New York-based Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.86% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 454,544 shares. Profund Ltd Co owns 3,202 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 64,735 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Clearline Capital LP holds 1.1% or 27,660 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co invested in 43,212 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office invested in 19 shares. 229,073 were reported by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 24 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Maverick Capital has invested 0.24% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 44,500 shares to 19,600 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fintech Acquisition Corp Iii by 281,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97M shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CUK shares while 29 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 11.34 million shares or 13.65% more from 9.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) for 7,686 shares. Wetherby Asset invested in 0.03% or 6,774 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 0% or 94 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). 4,576 are owned by Stifel Finance. Fmr Limited Liability holds 79 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ionic Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.17% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Signaturefd Limited Company holds 6,143 shares. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Bartlett And Company Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,205 shares or 0% of the stock. Farmers Merchants stated it has 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Fifth Third National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) for 5,713 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co holds 21,763 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK). Advisors Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.