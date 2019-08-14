Jack In The Box (JACK) Shareholder Tyvor Capital Has Upped Stake; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Holder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Position

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 98,016 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, down from 103,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 9.70 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 519.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 259,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 309,959 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.13M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $89.9. About 224,471 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr Unspo (TCEHY) by 18,256 shares to 52,549 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Com (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,845 are owned by Excalibur Mngmt. Td Cap Management Limited Liability reported 1,460 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 18.45 million shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc owns 0.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2,700 shares. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability owns 8,847 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Accredited Invsts accumulated 5,589 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Greenleaf has 71,837 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co accumulated 15,302 shares. Shamrock Asset Lc reported 2,770 shares stake. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj And has 0.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.03M shares. 14,360 were accumulated by Hillsdale Mgmt. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi has 485,964 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 105,917 shares. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 24,429 shares. Cheviot Value Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,881 shares.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 233,817 shares to 266,183 shares, valued at $14.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 0.01% stake. Waratah Advisors Limited reported 23,345 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 5,412 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. 475 are owned by Fmr Limited Liability Company. Bridgewater Associate Lp has 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 3,775 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 843,206 shares. Stifel Financial reported 7,614 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 56,205 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd reported 0.14% stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 43,182 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

