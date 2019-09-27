Jack In The Box (JACK) Shareholder Panagora Asset Management Has Raised Holding; Marsico Capital Management Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) Cut by $305,325

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 1,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 266,932 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.43 million, down from 268,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $212.6. About 2.94 million shares traded or 0.04% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-lnsect farms gear up to feed soaring global protein demand; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 4,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The institutional investor held 14,276 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 10,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $90.22. About 308,090 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.94 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 23,284 shares to 44,331 shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 10,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

