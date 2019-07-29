Jack In The Box (JACK) Shareholder Jana Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $53.09 Million; Osborne Partners Capital Management Decreased Stake in Pfizer (PFE) as Stock Value Declined

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 81.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 245,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 55,634 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 300,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.98M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/03/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights – 2017 Update – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round; 30/05/2018 – FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE OF XELJANZ; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 655,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 932,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.76. About 406,546 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.23B for 14.17 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett And has invested 0.86% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Oregon-based Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 0.64% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). South Dakota-based Dorsey & Whitney Co Ltd Company has invested 0.96% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Heartland Consultants stated it has 12,566 shares. Old Republic Intl reported 1.54% stake. Crossvault Cap Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 58,694 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.13% or 665,462 shares. Regent Investment Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.81% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Oldfield Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.21% or 48,650 shares. 7,178 are owned by Baldwin Ltd Limited Liability Company. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 24.84M shares. Hightower Svcs Lta holds 148,342 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. M&R reported 124,684 shares stake. Yhb Inv Advisors reported 132,035 shares.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 14,843 shares to 41,017 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 95,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 23,212 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 16,273 shares. Price Michael F owns 33,302 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 2,041 were accumulated by Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 16,379 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 7,762 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). California Public Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 67,426 shares. Natixis Advsr LP has 0.04% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 56,998 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt owns 341,118 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. J Goldman & LP holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 165,213 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 27,977 shares or 0% of the stock. Ancora Advsrs Ltd, a Us-based fund reported 7,757 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 5,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 1.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $1 per share. JACK’s profit will be $26.08M for 18.75 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.02% EPS growth.